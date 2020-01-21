AccuWeather: Coldest Night So Far This Year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saw mostly sunny skies today, but the high only reached 33 degrees, with wind chills stuck in the 20s.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds die down and it stays cold. The low is 19 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid teens. This is the coldest night since December 19th.
TUESDAY: This is another day of sunshine. There's less wind, but it's still cold with a high just 36.
WEDNESDAY: Look for yet another day of abundant sunshine, but milder air gradually nudges its way into the region and we get a more seasonable high of 41.
THURSDAY: The mild trend continues. Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 45.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high is a milder 47. A mix of rain, ice and snow is possible late at night as temperatures fall.
SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain likely at times and a high of 45.
SUNDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a chance of some additional rain. The high hits 44.
MONDAY: Clouds hang tough, but it's not too cold with a high of 45.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News