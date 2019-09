AccuWeather: Coolest Night in Three Months

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixed with occasional clouds today. It was breezy at times with a slightly below average high of 76 degrees.TONIGHT: Skies clear and it gets very chilly. The low is 54 in Philadelphia. Some outlying suburbs dip into the 40s, the coolest night since early to mid June!THURSDAY: A cool flow of air continues around an area of high pressure inching its way south from New England. We'll see plenty of sunshine and a high of just 74.RIP CURRENTS: There is a HIGH RISK of rip currents along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches, thanks to swells from Hurricane Humberto well off the coast. Rough surf and rip currents may persist for the next several days.FRIDAY: High pressure slips to our south and warmer air starts to return to the region, wrapping around the west side of that high. Look for lots of sun and a high of 81.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds and the last weekend of summer treats us to summery weather with our Saturday high shooting up to 88.SUNDAY: We still have a decent amount of sunshine in play, but it's a bit more humid and a couple of degrees warmer. The high reaches 90.MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and finally, the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It's another very warm day with a high of 89 and probably still a bit humid. Autumn arrives at 3:50 a.m..TUESDAY: We're not as warm, but still above average with partly sunny skies and a high of 78. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 80.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app