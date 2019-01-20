AccuWeather: Dangerous Cold Monday

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect from through 1pm Monday for the entire viewing area. Morning wind chills are expected to range from -10 across the I-95 corridor to -20 far western counties and the Lehigh Valley.This kind of cold can become dangerous. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure that you bundle up in multiple layers. Wear a hat and gloves.TONIGHT: Clear, windy and bitterly cold. Lows 5-8. Wind chills -10 to -20 (after midnight).MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Mostly sunny, blustery and very cold. High 18. Wind chills near 0.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 31.WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and milder with rain arriving during the afternoon. High 47.THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 50.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much colder. High 37.SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder with the possibility of some snow at night. High 30.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some snow possible. High 33.--------------------