Weather

AccuWeather: Day 5 Of Our Heat Wave

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's hot and humid today with a high of 94. With high humidity, it will feel like it's in the upper 90s. Watch for a few gusty thunderstorms early this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center says an isolated storm could be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

TUESDAY: It stays rather hot and humid with just a spotty storm in the afternoon. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. It stays hot and humid with a high of 91.

THURSDAY: The heat rolls on with clouds and sun and a hot high of 92.

FRIDAY: We'll see some sun mixing with the clouds. It remains humid with the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Our high hits 90.

SATURDAY: It could be a bit wet to start the weekend with more clouds, some sun and a few showers or thunderstorms. High 90.

SUNDAY: The heat continues with partly sunny skies and a high of 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent weekend in Philly: 31 shot, at least 7 dead
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Spraygrounds open in Philadelphia
Portion of 676 shut down as protesters march on highway
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
Show More
Black Lives Matter mural defaced in front of courthouse
Fearing outbreak, Spain locks down county of 71K
FDA head won't back Trump's claim that most COVID-19 cases are 'harmless'
15-year-old shot in the head, found face down: Police
Two males shot; 1 dead in Port Richmond: Police
More TOP STORIES News