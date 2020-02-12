weather

AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Coldest Air of the Season Late Week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 4AM for our far northwest counties for some freezing drizzle that could cause icy spots on untreated surfaces.

TONIGHT: Evening fog and drizzle gives way to clearing skies. The low is 35 in Philadelphia, but below freezing in far NW suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies give way to some sunny breaks at times. It's not as cold in the afternoon with a high of 43.

THURSDAY: This is a partly cloudy, windy and much colder day with a high of just 36 and wind chills in the 20s for much of the time.

FRIDAY: This is the coldest day so far this season, with a high of only 29 and wind chills in the teens. This season's previous coldest high in Philadelphia was 32 on December 26th. We'll have plenty of sunshine, but that won't help much in terms of how it feels.

SATURDAY: We're looking at a mostly sunny, cold start to the weekend with a high of 30 and wind chills in the mid 20s..

SUNDAY: More clouds arrive. It's a slightly milder with a high of 35. Some rain or wet snow is possible at night as a winter storm moves in.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain, depending on the track and strength of the storm. The high hits 39.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 39.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
PennDOT ready for quick-hitting wintry mix
What is self-destructing sunshine?
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
Phillies keep J.T. Realmuto with 5-year, $115 million deal: Sources
Witnesses describe explosion, fire at Victory Brewing
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Disney World worker helps woman escape domestic violence
Show More
COVID-19 herd immunity explained
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
City drops Philly Fighting COVID week after vaccine clinic
Florida man killed in tractor-trailer crash in Delaware City
Nashville Market? Fast food chain enters 'chicken wars,' changes name
More TOP STORIES News