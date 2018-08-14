WEATHER

AccuWeather: Evening Downpours; Then A Heat Wave

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on August 14, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The center of the upper level low that has been bringing our area storms and flooding downpours is beginning to lift out of the region, moving into New York State. But, it will deliver a few more rounds of rain this evening as it departs.

TONIGHT: On and off downpours will continue into the evening. After midnight, its mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: With no storms, get ready for lots of sunhine and just a few high clouds. It turns hot by the afternoon with moderate humidity. High 91.

THURSDAY: Expect a hot and steamy day. High 93.

FRIDAY: It remains hot and humid with heat wave #3 very likely. Shower and thunderstorms are possible late in the day with a cold front. High 93.

SATURDAY: We'll see a good amount of sunshine and a dip in the heat and humidity. A pop up shower is possible, as Friday's front stalls to our south. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, showers possible with a seasonable high of 83.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, humid, with some isolated thunderstorms possible. High 87.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, High 85.

