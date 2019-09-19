AccuWeather: Fall Chill Tonight, Summer Warmth This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This was another below average, fall-preview kind of day with a chilly start giving way to a cool afternoon. The morning low dropped to 53 degrees with an afternoon high of only 72.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear and chilly again. The low is 53 in Philadelphia. Some outlying suburbs dip into the 40s.
RIP CURRENTS: There is a HIGH RISK of rip currents again along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches today, thanks to swells from Hurricane Humberto well off the coast. Enjoy the ocean with your eyes today; don't swim. Rough surf may linger into Saturday.
FRIDAY: High pressure slips to our south and warmer air starts to return to the region, wrapping around the west side of that high. Look for lots of sun and a high of 80.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds and the last weekend of summer treats us to summery weather with our Saturday high shooting up to 87.
SUNDAY: We still have a decent amount of sunshine in play, but it's a bit more humid and a couple of degrees warmer. The high reaches a hot 90.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and finally, the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It's another very warm day with a high of 89 and probably still a bit humid. Autumn arrives at 3:50 a.m..
TUESDAY: Early clouds give way to increased sunshine during the afternoon. We're not as warm, but still a bit above average with a high of 77.
WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine appears likely. The high is 77.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A late shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 83.
