Weather

AccuWeather: Fall Chill Tonight, Summer Warmth This Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This was another below average, fall-preview kind of day with a chilly start giving way to a cool afternoon. The morning low dropped to 53 degrees with an afternoon high of only 72.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and chilly again. The low is 53 in Philadelphia. Some outlying suburbs dip into the 40s.

RIP CURRENTS: There is a HIGH RISK of rip currents again along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches today, thanks to swells from Hurricane Humberto well off the coast. Enjoy the ocean with your eyes today; don't swim. Rough surf may linger into Saturday.

FRIDAY: High pressure slips to our south and warmer air starts to return to the region, wrapping around the west side of that high. Look for lots of sun and a high of 80.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds and the last weekend of summer treats us to summery weather with our Saturday high shooting up to 87.

SUNDAY: We still have a decent amount of sunshine in play, but it's a bit more humid and a couple of degrees warmer. The high reaches a hot 90.

MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and finally, the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It's another very warm day with a high of 89 and probably still a bit humid. Autumn arrives at 3:50 a.m..

TUESDAY: Early clouds give way to increased sunshine during the afternoon. We're not as warm, but still a bit above average with a high of 77.

WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine appears likely. The high is 77.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A late shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 83.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Family pleads for safe return of missing New Jersey girl
2 teens shot near Chester High School: Police
Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
The Opioid Crisis: 6abc Town Hall addresses abuse and addiction
New Jersey family says 7-pound poodle was shot in head
17-year-old found gunned down in Philadelphia park
SEPTA bus gets trapped on Philadelphia road; 1 injured
Show More
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson under investigation by the FBI
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
Delta flight diverted after 'cabin pressure irregularity'
More TOP STORIES News