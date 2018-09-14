AccuWeather: Florence Batters the Carolinas Today; Remnant Rains Hit Our Area Next Week

TODAY: Look for abundant cloud cover, somewhat humid air and a very spotty shower. Some occasional drizzle is also possible. The high is 77. Heavy surf and rip currents are still occurring at the Shore.TONIGHT: We're looking at mostly cloudy skies, humid air and a few more sprinkles around. The low is 67.SATURDAY: Look for clouds in the morning breaking for some sun. It's still somewhat humid, but dry with Hurricane Florence suppressed well to our south. Skies will be brighter to the north, with more clouds to the south. The high is 80. At the Shore, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to make the ocean unsafe for swimmers.SUNDAY: With Florence shifting even farther south and west, we will likely see even more sun. Look for a breezy, warm and partly sunny afternoon with a high around 80. It's still somewhat humid. Hurricane-related issues continue at the Shore.MONDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds and we get another humid, warm afternoon with a high of 81. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.TUESDAY: A cold front moves into the region which will probably pick up the remnant moisture from what's left of the former Hurricane Florence and this could bring us some rain. Some downpours wouldn't be out of the question, depending on the track of the front and how much moisture can work its way in our direction. 1-3" of rain is possible with areas north and west of I-95 having the best chance to see the higher amounts. The high is 81. With the ground still fairly saturated, it wouldn't take much to see some flooding from any significant rain, so this is a situation that deserves watching. Stay informed, especially if you live, work or travel through flood-prone areas.WEDNESDAY: An early shower is possible, but overall, sunshine returns with humidity potentially dropping off a bit during the day and night. The high hits 81.THURSDAY: This looks like a beautiful day with low humidity and plenty of sun. The high is 75.FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny, nice day with a high around 81.