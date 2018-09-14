WEATHER

AccuWeather: Florence Batters the Carolinas Today; Remnant Rains Hit Our Area Next Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with the 11pm AccuWeather Forecast

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Look for abundant cloud cover, somewhat humid air and a very spotty shower. Some occasional drizzle is also possible. The high is 77. Heavy surf and rip currents are still occurring at the Shore.

TONIGHT: We're looking at mostly cloudy skies, humid air and a few more sprinkles around. The low is 67.

SATURDAY: Look for clouds in the morning breaking for some sun. It's still somewhat humid, but dry with Hurricane Florence suppressed well to our south. Skies will be brighter to the north, with more clouds to the south. The high is 80. At the Shore, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents will continue to make the ocean unsafe for swimmers.

SUNDAY: With Florence shifting even farther south and west, we will likely see even more sun. Look for a breezy, warm and partly sunny afternoon with a high around 80. It's still somewhat humid. Hurricane-related issues continue at the Shore.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds and we get another humid, warm afternoon with a high of 81. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

TUESDAY: A cold front moves into the region which will probably pick up the remnant moisture from what's left of the former Hurricane Florence and this could bring us some rain. Some downpours wouldn't be out of the question, depending on the track of the front and how much moisture can work its way in our direction. 1-3" of rain is possible with areas north and west of I-95 having the best chance to see the higher amounts. The high is 81. With the ground still fairly saturated, it wouldn't take much to see some flooding from any significant rain, so this is a situation that deserves watching. Stay informed, especially if you live, work or travel through flood-prone areas.

WEDNESDAY: An early shower is possible, but overall, sunshine returns with humidity potentially dropping off a bit during the day and night. The high hits 81.

THURSDAY: This looks like a beautiful day with low humidity and plenty of sun. The high is 75.

FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny, nice day with a high around 81.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence coverage from North Carolina
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Sweet thank you notes given to Pa. Task Force One
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence coverage from North Carolina
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in West Philadelphia
Upper Darby police search for escaped prisoner
'It looked like Armageddon:' Teen killed in explosions near Boston
Tips to help prepare for natural disaster
Street preacher gets 27 years in 'Basement of Horrors' case
Show More
Family announces settlement in deadly bike crash in Center City
New Jersey storm victims pay it forward to North Carolina
Ocean Resort-Casino offering free rooms for Florence evacuees
Sweet thank you notes given to Pa. Task Force One
Delaware County man accused of assaulting two children
More News