AccuWeather: Freezing rain possible today; ice storm warning issued for some

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect between in counties on either side of the Delaware River from 1pm this afternoon and 5am on Tuesday. Some occasional freezing drizzle and freezing rain is possible this afternoon and this evening which could lead to icing on non-treated surfaces, an issue for both drivers and pedestrians.
TODAY: Look for occasional drizzle and freezing rain today which could lead to icy patches in some areas. Otherwise, it's a cloudy and cold day with a high of just 34.
TONIGHT: More significant freezing rain arrives during the evening before a change to rain later at night near I-95. In our far northwest suburbs (NW Bucks, Montgomery and Chester, the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos) the change over to rain may not happen until late in the overnight hours or Tuesday morning. Ice build-up on non-treated surfaces will make things dangerous for drivers and pedestrians. Overnight lows will be around 30 with temperatures rising toward dawn.
TUESDAY: Some lingering freezing rain and sleet is likely in the morning in some northwestern suburbs, especially the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos, where travel could be dangerous early on. Farther south, we'll see straight rain for the morning rush hour with eventual drying. The afternoon looks cloudy and mild with a high of 46.
WEDNESDAY: We get one-day break in the wintry precipitation. Look for a mostly sunny, colder but completely dry day with a high of 36.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with a period of snow and sleet in the morning that gradually changes to rain. Several inches of snow will be possible before the change over. The high is 37.
FRIDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. It's breezy and milder with a high of 44.
SATURDAY: Look for a sunny, but brisk and cold day with a high of just 35.
SUNDAY: A southerly turn in our wind direction brings milder air back into the region. Look for partly sunny skies and a more comfortable high of 40.
MONDAY: The milder trend continues with a high of 43, but it's cloudy and we have a chance of a little rain or snow, especially in the morning.
