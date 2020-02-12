AccuWeather: Hot and humid start to the week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Early scattered storms will fade quickly to a quiet, warm, muggy night. Fog will be an issue where rain fell. Lows in the 60s for most. 74 for the city.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. A pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but most will stay dry. High 90. Some of the downpours can produce a quick one to two inches of rain with the high humidity in place.
TUESDAY: Oppressive and very hot with late day thunderstorms possible. There is a slight risk for severe storms with strong winds being the main threat. The best chance of these storms will be northeast of Philadelphia and heading into New England. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler, and less humid. A gorgeous day. High 84.
THURSDAY: Back in the summer soup with a high of 91.
FRIDAY: Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a front and the leftover rains of Laura. Right now it is targeting southern areas for some heavy rain and late in the day and in the overnight hours. It will be very humid with a high of 88.
SATURDAY: Any rain in the morning will give way to returning sun, and more comfortable air for the afternoon. High 84.
TROPICS: Hurricane Marco is predicted to make landfall near eastern Louisiana as a category one sometime Monday afternoon and then drift and weaken over Texas by Wednesday. At the same time, Laura is expected to strengthen to a category two hurricane and make landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon near the Louisiana and Texas border. With the same general areas threatened by two hurricanes within 48 hours, storm surge is a high concern and inland fresh water flooding. A general 5-10 inches of rain is likely with localized spots seeing up to 20 inches!
