AccuWeather: Hot And Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. It will be moderately humid with a stray thunderstorm. Most areas are dry. High 90.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, less humid. Low 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and fairly comfortable. A stray thunderstorms is possible. High 86.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and sticky. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 89.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. It will be warm and humid with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 89.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. The humidity finally breaks! High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High 86.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
