The suspect fled the scene on foot heading toward Collum Street, according to police.

Philadelphia police search for suspect who escaped custody during traffic stop

Philadelphia police search for suspect who escaped custody during traffic stop

Philadelphia police search for suspect who escaped custody during traffic stop

Philadelphia police search for suspect who escaped custody during traffic stop

Philadelphia police search for suspect who escaped custody during traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who escaped custody on Monday after being stopped for an outstanding arrest warrant.

It happened at approximately 10 a.m. on the unit block of West Collum Street.

Officers say they pulled over 32-year-old Nafiysh Knox-Schenck, who has an open warrant for Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.

During the stop, police say a firearm was recovered from Knox-Schenck.

After being handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, Knox-Schenck allegedly escaped when the rear door was opened by an unknown person.

The suspect fled the scene on foot heading toward Collum Street, according to police.

Officers say they pursued the suspect but could not catch him.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect.