Micro-preemie heads home nearly 6 months after miracle birth at Chicago-area hospital

NEW LENOX, Illinois -- Nearly six months after her miracle birth, baby Nyla finally was finally able to go home.

A huge send-off party on Monday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois gathered dozens of elated staff, friends and family. They call themselves "Nyla Nation."

"We have so many family, friends who are so excited, and they prayed for us and took care of us, and everyone's ready to celebrate this little one, for sure," said Nakeya Haywood, Nyla's mother.

Nyla Brooke Haywood is the youngest baby ever born at Silver Cross Hospital, delivered at just 22 weeks after her mother, Nakeya, was diagnosed with pre-preeclampsia.

"It was a very scary time. I'm not going to lie. Very scary," Nakeya said.

Nyla is what is known as a micro-preemie. The odds were stacked against her. With only a 10% survival rate, doctors went into the delivery room prepared for the worst.

She came out fighting right off the bat. Dr. Mario Sanchez

"She cried at birth. It was a little whimper, but it was a cry. Her heart rate always remained over 100, which for us is where we wanted it to be. She came out fighting right off the bat," said Silver Cross Hospital Neonatologist Dr. Mario Sanchez.

But that was just the beginning. A team of up to 15 people was dedicated to Nyla during those first minutes and days.

"Nyla's eyes were still fused. Her tiny lungs were under-developed, and her skin was thin and translucent," said Silver Cross Hospital NICU Medical Director Dr. Corryn Greenwood.

And then, there was the matter of her size. At birth, Nyla weighed 1 pound and 1 ounce. Now, she's now a healthy 10 pounds.

"I don't have the words, in all honestly. I'm just grateful that she's here, she's healthy, and she's doing amazing," Nakeya said.

Nyla still has some residual scarring on her lungs, so she was sent home with oxygen and will require regular checkups to watch out for future complications that sometimes arise with micro preemies. But doctors are confident the future looks bright.