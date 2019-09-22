Weather

AccuWeather: Hot Start To Fall

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows 65-70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day. High 90. Autumn arrives at 3:50 am.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 82.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 86.

SUNDAY: Warm and very humid. High 88.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: N.J. girl missing for 7 days as search continues
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
Stolen school bus crashes into car, bursts into flames
Police searching for missing Glenolden man
Suspicious devices found at Olney church
NJ mom believes missing teen may be victim of human trafficking
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
Show More
'There are lot of kids running:' Shooting at Phila. high school football game
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
4 die after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah
Allentown K-9 dies after battle with cancer
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
More TOP STORIES News