AccuWeather: Humid, Late Day T'Storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. A strong, late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. Some of these storms could contain strong winds, small hail and heavy downpours. High 87. Heat Index 89.

TONIGHT: A heavy evening thunderstorm is possible, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 67-69.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, very warm and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87. Heat Index 90.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 75.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A passing shower is possible during the afternoon. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 87.

