AccuWeather: Less Wind, Not As Cold Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sun today. Winds are lighter than yesterday and after a cold start, the afternoon is milder and not nearly as harsh. The high is 47.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies for most of the night. A touch of rain is possible overnight near the Shore, but the rest of the area remains dry. It's not as cold with a low of 37.

FRIDAY: Clouds give way to sun during the day and it's milder with a high of 53.

SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, but it's brisk and colder again with a high of just 39.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. We're dry during the day, but still chilly with a high of just 43. Winds will also be a bit blustery with the strongest gusts over by the Shore. A bit of rain is possible later at night.

MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with a period of rain possible. The best chance of rain is closer to the ocean. The high improves to 48.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with the chance of a shower and a seasonable high of 52.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. Rain is possible. The high is 53.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, seasonable and pleasant day with a high around 52.

