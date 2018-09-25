AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Occasional Showers Today

TODAY: We have plenty of clouds today with occasional rain, mainly in the morning. Afternoon and evening showers will be more spotty. It's warmer and rather humid. The high is 78.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies persist. A very spotty evening shower is possible, but most of the overnight hours are dry. It's humid and very warm with a low only dipping to 71.WEDNESDAY: A cold front approaches from the northwest. Ahead of it, we'll have a warm and very humid day with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84 (around 10 degrees above average). In the evening, some scattered thunderstorms develop. Some of these could be severe with damaging winds and hail.THURSDAY: A brief morning shower is possible, but the big story will be the return of much cooler air. We'll see clouds mixing with some sun. Humidity drops, so it's much more comfortable. The high tumbles to about 70.FRIDAY: A morning shower is not out of the question. Otherwise, we'll see clouds, occasional sun and a comfortable high of 76.SATURDAY: This is looking like a great day, with plenty of sunshine and a seasonable, pleasant high around 75.SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a nice high around 74.MONDAY: Clouds return and some rain is possible later in the day. The high is 72.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain. The high: 74.