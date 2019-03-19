AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have a good deal of sunshine in store today and after a cold start, we end up with a seasonable high of 51. Winds are light.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds remain light, but it's cold. The low in Philadelphia is just 34 with many suburbs slipping into the upper 20s.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few more clouds, but it's still pretty bright. We're also a little milder with a high of 56. Spring officially arrives at 5:58 p.m..THURSDAY: Clouds increase and at times, we see wet weather. The steadiest rain will probably be in the morning close to the coast, but periods of rain are possible through the day and into the evening. The high is 56.FRIDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few clouds. It's windy and seasonably cool with a high of 52.SATURDAY: We have abundant sunshine. It's breezy and slightly cooler with a high of 50.SUNDAY: With the next system delayed, this looks like another mostly sunny day. We also see a surge of milder air with our high busting into the low 60s (we'll go with 62 in Philadelphia).MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun as our next frontal boundary draws closer. It's possible that a shower makes its way here from the west before the end of the day. The high dips to 56.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected along with some showers. The high: 56.--------------------