73-year-old man accused of killing wife inside Burlington County home

MOORESTOWN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife inside their Moorestown Township home.

Police responded around 3 p.m. to a residence in the Moorestowne Woods Apartment Homes located on East Camden Avenue.

At the scene officers found the body of 73-year-old Linda Slavin inside her bedroom. An autopsy determined that she died from strangulation.

Gerard Slavin

Her husband, 73-year-old Gerard Slavin, was arrested and charged with murder.

He was taken to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

Further details on what led to the killing were not immediately released.