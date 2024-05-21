Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in New Castle County

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in New Castle County Monday night.

It happened near East Chestnut Hill and Salem Church roads in Newark.

Police say the victim was hit by a large truck, which was badly damaged after the collision.

East Chestnut Road is closed at Salem Church Road due to the crash, according to state police.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash. Police have also not yet identified the victim.

