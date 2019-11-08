PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had abundant sunshine today, but winds were gusting near 35mph and the high only hit 42 degrees. That's 17 degrees below average and more typical of late December.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds die down, but you'll still want a winter coat and gloves. Evening temperatures dip through the 30s and our overnight lows sink into the 20s. In Philadelphia, we dip to 26 with some suburbs in the low 20s. The record low in Philadelphia is 23, set back in 1976.
SATURDAY: Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s, but later in the afternoon, we climb to 43. It will be more comfortable than Friday, because winds will be a lot lighter.
SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny day, overall. It's also a bit milder with a high of 56.
MONDAY (VETERANS DAY): Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with a high of 60. Rain arrives late at night.
TUESDAY: We have an early day high of 47, but temperatures plunge during the afternoon and the weather turns brisk and colder. Along the way, a few showers pop up with a possible change to snow showers later in the day and evening as colder air arrives. Some slippery roads are possible after dark.
WEDNESDAY: The precipitation is long gone and we end up with plenty of sunshine. But another shot of cold air arrives and we see a high of just 35. Wind chills are stuck in the teens and 20s.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It's still cold. The high is 42.
FRIDAY: We have lots of clouds, some rain at times and a chilly high of 47.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Near Record Cold Tonight; Gradual Warming This Weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News