AccuWeather: Patchy Freezing Fog Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Areas of freezing fog developing after midnight. This may create some slick spots out there so drive slowly. Lows 26-30.THURSDAY (KWANZA'S ARRIVAL): Clouds, some sun. High 46.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild. A spotty shower is possible during the morning. High 52.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 51.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild. Rain arriving during the afternoon. High 56.MONDAY: A few leftover showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. High 55.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 45.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 45.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app