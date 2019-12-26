AccuWeather: Patchy Freezing Fog Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Areas of freezing fog developing after midnight. This may create some slick spots out there so drive slowly. Lows 26-30.
THURSDAY (KWANZA'S ARRIVAL): Clouds, some sun. High 46.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild. A spotty shower is possible during the morning. High 52.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 51.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild. Rain arriving during the afternoon. High 56.
MONDAY: A few leftover showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. High 55.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 45.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 45.
