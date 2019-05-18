AccuWeather: Pleasantly Warm

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 79. An onshore wind will keep the Jersey shore much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60's.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows 60-62.

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible which could continue in to the evening. High 87. Heat Index 88.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88. Heat Index 89-90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 75.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 82.

