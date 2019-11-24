AccuWeather: Rain Early, Windy

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with periods of rain. Some sun is possible late in the day, becoming windy. High 48. Northwest wind gusts 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, less wind. Lows 32-35. West winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a shower or two around. High 59.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Mostly sunny, windy and much colder. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30's to low 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade. High 46. Wind chills in the 30's.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 43.
