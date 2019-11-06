AccuWeather: Rain Tomorrow Evening, Bitter Cold To Follow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had loads of sunshine in store today with a cooler high of 57. But, it will get much colder by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and seasonably cool. The low drops to 40.
THURSDAY: High pressure slides eastward and a strong cold front approaches from the west. We may see a few peeks of sunshine to start the day, but clouds quickly take over. With a southwesterly wind, temperatures will warm to 50. Rain then moves in around 3-5pm in the western suburbs, 5-7pm along I-95 and 7-9pm along the coast. As the rain comes to an end between 10pm and midnight, we may see enough cold air working in on the back end to give a few wet snowflakes for areas along and north of I-78. A grassy coating to 1" is possible way up in the Poconos.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, but it will be blustery and much colder with a high of just 44 and wind chills making it feel no better than the mid 30's.
SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 44.
SUNDAY: Morning sun gives way to partly sunny skies. It's also a bit milder with a high of 56.
MONDAY: Veterans Day looks partly cloudy and seasonable, with a high of 57. Some rain moves in at night.
TUESDAY: It's brisk and colder with plenty of clouds, a few rain or snow showers and a high of just 39.
WEDNESDAY: Look for the return of sunshine, but it's brisk and very cold. The high is just 40.
