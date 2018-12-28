AccuWeather: Rainy Today, Flooding Possible

Rain will become steady to heavy at times as we move through the morning and into the afternoon, with rain tapering to showers later in the day. The steadier rain will last longer in South Jersey with the last showers clearing the coast very early this evening. It will be breezy and milder. Winds at the coast could be especially blustery with gusts over 40-45 mph possible. The high is 60.A FLOOD WATCH is in effect across most of the region (everywhere EXCEPT the Lehigh Valley, Cape May County and southern Delaware) through 7 p.m., with as much as 1.5" or so possible, enough to cause flooding on some roads and along some creeks and streams in areas where heavier pockets of rain manage to develop.TONIGHT: An early spotty shower can't be ruled out, but generally, we're drying out tonight with some overnight clearing. It will still be a bit breezy, but relatively mild with a low of 49.SATURDAY: The rain is gone, but we see gusty northwest winds in the morning with an early day high of 50 and temperatures falling gradually after that. Look for clouds, some sun and an increasingly chilly afternoon with temperatures sinking into the low 40s later in the day.SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are the rule with a chilly high around 42. It's still breezy.MONDAY: New Year's Eve will be mostly cloudy with another round of rain arriving during the day. Revelers should plan on a rather wet night. The afternoon high is 48, but temps could warm well into the 50s by midnight.TUESDAY: While an early shower can't be ruled out, most of this should be ending around dawn which suggests a dry Mummers Parade and New Year's Day. It's also going to be unusually mild. Look for clouds, some sunny breaks and a high all the way up to about 59, much more comfortable than we often experience to start out the new year in our region. By the way, 59 is about 20 degrees above average!WEDNESDAY: We're dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but chillier air rushes back into the area, giving us a high in Philadelphia of just 46.THURSDAY: The cooling trend continues with partly sunny skies and a high of just 40.FRIDAY: Look for times of clouds and sun, a chilly high around 40 and a passing rain or snow shower possible.--------------------