WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'It should have been me,' father of teen struck by stray bullet in North Philadelphia says

The bullet pierced his 15-year-old daughter's right cheek and lodged into her jaw.

By6abc Digital Staff and Sharifa Jackson WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
'It should have been me': Father of teen struck by stray bullet in North Philadelphia says
'It should have been me': Father of teen struck by stray bullet in North Philadelphia says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left an innocent teen injured.

It happened on the 2700 block of North Sydenham Street around 8:15 Monday night.

Investigators say the shot rang out during a fight.

"We were just sitting there. All of a sudden she's bleeding and there's a hole. We couldn't figure out what is going on," said Basha Sha-Alawi.

Sha-Alawi says the sight of blood sent the family into a panic after a stray bullet pierced his first floor living room window.

He says moments before, the family of four was watching TV.

The bulled pierced his 15-year-old daughter's right cheek and lodged into her jaw.

"We did not even hear anything until I saw the hole in her cheek," said Sha-Alawi. "It should have been me. I was just right here."

Once on the scene, police say they did recover a gun and a woman was taken into custody.

"May God forgive them. I think it's avoidable. Could have been avoided," said Sha-Alawi.

Sha-Alawi describes his daughter as quiet, and says she's an honor student.

He says she remains in the hospital and is preparing for major jaw surgery.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW