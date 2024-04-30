The bullet pierced his 15-year-old daughter's right cheek and lodged into her jaw.

'It should have been me,' father of teen struck by stray bullet in North Philadelphia says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left an innocent teen injured.

It happened on the 2700 block of North Sydenham Street around 8:15 Monday night.

Investigators say the shot rang out during a fight.

"We were just sitting there. All of a sudden she's bleeding and there's a hole. We couldn't figure out what is going on," said Basha Sha-Alawi.

Sha-Alawi says the sight of blood sent the family into a panic after a stray bullet pierced his first floor living room window.

He says moments before, the family of four was watching TV.

The bulled pierced his 15-year-old daughter's right cheek and lodged into her jaw.

"We did not even hear anything until I saw the hole in her cheek," said Sha-Alawi. "It should have been me. I was just right here."

Once on the scene, police say they did recover a gun and a woman was taken into custody.

"May God forgive them. I think it's avoidable. Could have been avoided," said Sha-Alawi.

Sha-Alawi describes his daughter as quiet, and says she's an honor student.

He says she remains in the hospital and is preparing for major jaw surgery.

