AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cool Today

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., January 2, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Morning clouds are giving way to some sunny breaks today. It's a bit breezy with 10-20 mph winds. Temperatures will be chilly, but a little better than yesterday. The high is 48.

TONIGHT: We get some clearing overnight. It's dry, but cold with a low in Philadelphia of 33. Some suburbs dip into the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high is around 49 again. Rain gradually arrives during the evening and continues overnight.

SATURDAY: Look for a wet morning with showers potentially lingering through a good portion of the afternoon. Some tapering is also possible later in the day. Overall, we're probably looking at about 1/2" to 1" of rain which could lead to some puddling on roadways where steadier pockets develop. The high is 49.

SUNDAY: The rain is gone and the second half the weekend ends up mostly sunny. It's also a bit milder with an afternoon high of 51. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.

MONDAY: More clouds arrive and some more rain is possible during the afternoon and evening. This could begin as a brief wintry mix in northern and western suburbs before a change to rain. The high drops to 43.

TUESDAY: It's still cloudy with a few more showers possible through the day. It's also a bit milder with our higher climbing to 51.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine. We have yet another chance for some precipitation. This time, it could be a rain or snow shower. The high drops to 43.

THURSDAY: Our precipitation maker pulls off the coast and we're left with a nice, mostly sunny afternoon . It's still chilly, though. The high stops around 43.
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
