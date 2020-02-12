PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We'll have mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and a shower here and there. The low is 68.
TUESDAY: This looks like a mainly cloudy day and still somewhat humid. Some showers are possible at times with steadier rain arriving later in the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm also can't be ruled out. The high reaches 77.
WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain early in the morning; then rain tapers off by the afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler. The high is 69.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid. High 71.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain possible, as a short wave moves through. High 65.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and refreshing! High 66.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cool and nice. High 66.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 65.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Rain Likely
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News