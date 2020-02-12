Weather

AccuWeather: Still Humid, Rain Likely

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We'll have mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and a shower here and there. The low is 68.

TUESDAY: This looks like a mainly cloudy day and still somewhat humid. Some showers are possible at times with steadier rain arriving later in the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm also can't be ruled out. The high reaches 77.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain early in the morning; then rain tapers off by the afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler. The high is 69.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid. High 71.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain possible, as a short wave moves through. High 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and refreshing! High 66.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cool and nice. High 66.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 65.

