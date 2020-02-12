AccuWeather: Summer heat is sticking around

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and calm. It will feel rather mild with lows in the city not dropping past 64. A few outlying suburbs will hit the upper 50s. Light east wind between 3-6mph.
THURSDAY: Winds will shift around to the east-southeast allowing for a cooler flow of air coming off the ocean. This will be especially noticeable in eastern New Jersey where highs along the coast will struggle to reach 70. Even interior parts of eastern New Jersey will only make it into the mid 70s. Here along the I-95 corridor and for the northwestern suburbs we'll see temperatures rise to the lower to mid 80s again. Skies will be mainly sunny with just some cirrus mixed in.
FRIDAY: We'll see a 50/50 mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 80s. Dewpoints remain in check in the 50s so still comfortable.
SATURDAY: Some energy will be diving southward up and over a ridge of high pressure moving through the region making for mostly cloudy skies and the threat of a t'storm. High temperatures near 84.
SUNDAY: We will be ahead of a backdoor cold front and temperatures look to soar up to 91 degrees. Dewpoints will also be on the rise into the low 60s so you will definitely feel it. There is very little upper level support for this cold front moving through, but it may trigger some isolated strong t'storms. This is something we will keep an eye on late in the day.
MONDAY: A clouds and sun mix is likely, but with a front scooting away from us, we'll see a cooler, more comfortable high of 75.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or storm around during the afternoon. The high bumps up to 82.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun appears likely. Some additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. The high is 89.
