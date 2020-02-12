weather

AccuWeather: Summer heat is sticking around

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Warmest day of the year today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and calm. It will feel rather mild with lows in the city not dropping past 64. A few outlying suburbs will hit the upper 50s. Light east wind between 3-6mph.

THURSDAY: Winds will shift around to the east-southeast allowing for a cooler flow of air coming off the ocean. This will be especially noticeable in eastern New Jersey where highs along the coast will struggle to reach 70. Even interior parts of eastern New Jersey will only make it into the mid 70s. Here along the I-95 corridor and for the northwestern suburbs we'll see temperatures rise to the lower to mid 80s again. Skies will be mainly sunny with just some cirrus mixed in.

FRIDAY: We'll see a 50/50 mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 80s. Dewpoints remain in check in the 50s so still comfortable.

SATURDAY: Some energy will be diving southward up and over a ridge of high pressure moving through the region making for mostly cloudy skies and the threat of a t'storm. High temperatures near 84.

SUNDAY: We will be ahead of a backdoor cold front and temperatures look to soar up to 91 degrees. Dewpoints will also be on the rise into the low 60s so you will definitely feel it. There is very little upper level support for this cold front moving through, but it may trigger some isolated strong t'storms. This is something we will keep an eye on late in the day.

MONDAY: A clouds and sun mix is likely, but with a front scooting away from us, we'll see a cooler, more comfortable high of 75.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or storm around during the afternoon. The high bumps up to 82.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun appears likely. Some additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. The high is 89.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
National Hurricane Center already watching a potential storm
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amendments to limit governor's power approved in Pennsylvania
Philly lifting outdoor mask policy on Friday
Philly students to return to in-person learning this fall, officials say
NJ to offer COVID vaccine incentives as part of 'Operation Jersey Summer'
Child injured after falling from zipline at Camelback
Krasner defeats Vega in Democratic primary for DA
LIVE Election Results for the Pa. Primaries
Show More
Teacher says she hugged school shooter after disarming her
Police seek driver who fled after child hits moving minivan
Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79
NJ drops indoor, outdoor capacity limits for businesses
Mollie Tibbetts update: Jury selection starts in Iowa college student's death
More TOP STORIES News