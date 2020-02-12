weather

AccuWeather: Summer warmth, but not that humid

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Summer warmth, but not that humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for plenty of sunshine today with light winds, low humidity and a high of 80.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear. It will be a great evening for dinner outside or a ball game with temperatures during the evening falling gradually through the 70s. The overnight low in Philadelphia is 59 with some cooler suburbs dipping into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Our summerlike, warm and dry weather pattern continues with another mostly sunny day and temperatures climbing into the mid-80s across the region. Here in Philadelphia, we're forecasting a high of 86 which is 11 degrees above average. It still won't be very humid.

THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with yet another unseasonably warm high of 88, a full 13 degrees above our average high! Humidity will again be low.

FRIDAY: The summerlike warmth continues with temperatures expected to remain well above-average. For now, we're leaning toward a mix of clouds and sun for your Friday and going for another warm high of 84. Clouds may build a bit later in the day and there's a slight chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY: It's still very warm with a nice mix of sun and clouds. The high slips to 82. There's another opportunity for a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but only about a 20% chance.

SUNDAY: Look for sunshine and patchy afternoon clouds. The high is 86. Another very spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

MONDAY: A clouds and sun mix is likely with another afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is still warm: 84.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another shower or storm around. The high is 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'So I raped you.' Facebook message renews fight for justice
More than 50 shots fired in Philadelphia neighborhood
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Today is Pennsylvania Primary Day | What you need to know
Prosecutor: NC deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified
Penn State ditches 'freshman,' 'sophomore' for more inclusive titles
76ers to open playoffs Sunday at home, meet Play-In team
Show More
Fauci says it's reasonable for businesses to keep mask mandate
45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening, task force says
Bank of America will raise minimum wage to $25 by 2025
Beware of scams and mistakes involving Cash App
Biden's visits to Delaware hurting business at local airport
More TOP STORIES News