AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Milder and Wetter Friday and Saturday

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on December 12, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sun will mix with a few clouds. It's still chilly with a high around 42. Winds are light.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. We dip to about 30 for a low in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: We'll see plenty of clouds with a bit of snow mixing with rain at times. Some small accumulation is possible on grassy surfaces, especially in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. The high is 43.

FRIDAY: Milder air finally pushes back into the region, but it's mostly cloudy ahead of our next weather system. The high is 50. Rain arrives, either later in the afternoon or in the evening and becomes heavy later at night.

SATURDAY: We have cloudy skies with gusty winds and periods of rain and drizzle through most of the day. The high is 52.

SUNDAY: A morning shower and some drizzle is still possible. Otherwise, we're probably looking at some afternoon drying and the return of some sun. The reason I'm hedging on this a little is that one long-range model currently keeps most of Sunday damp. Most indicators call for drying, however. Either way, it will be breezy and cooler with a high around 47.

MONDAY: A morning shower can't be ruled out, but overall, this looks like a partly sunny day with a cool high of 46.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely with a high of 42.

WEDNESDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a cool high around 44.
