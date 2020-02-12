AccuWeather: Sunny breaks today, gradual warming this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will give way to sunny breaks as we move through the day. It's a bit breezy, but milder than yesterday with a high of 65.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a chilly overnight low of 48.
TUESDAY: A cool morning gives way to a milder afternoon, but it will be increasingly windy later in the day. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 66. Afternoon winds will run between 12 and 25 mph with a few higher gusts possible.
WEDNESDAY: Approaching high pressure delivers mostly sunny skies, but it will probably still be a bit breezy. The high temperature improves slightly to 68.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. It's not as windy and we see continued improvement temperature-wise with our high rising to 70.
FRIDAY: More clouds move into the region. Some showers are possible in spots. The high is 70.
SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high is slightly milder: 73.
SUNDAY: Look for a beautiful end to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a warm, pleasant high of 76.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with a spotty shower tossed in here and there. The high is 76.
