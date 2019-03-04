AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The snow and rain are long gone and some sunshine returns today. Temperatures will rise to 40 so some snow will melt today. With a chilly breeze, wind chills will mostly be in the upper 20s. Tonight any melting snow will refreeze with temps dropping to the teens.
TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and a cold high of 33.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will continue to mix with some clouds. It's breezy and very cold. High 27. Wind chills are just in the teens.
THURSDAY: It's not quite as harsh, but still very cold for March! We'll see partly sunny skies. High 34.
FRIDAY: Clouds will roll in and we're tracking the chance for a few snow showers or flurries in the afternoon. Some models keep the area of low pressure to our south. High 38.
SATURDAY: It's dry and not quite as cold with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High 44.
SUNDAY: Our wet weekend trend continues! We'll see mostly cloudy skies with rain possible. High 46.
