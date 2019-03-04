AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5165863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Melissa Magee has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 3, 2019.

The snow and rain are long gone and some sunshine returns today. Temperatures will rise to 40 so some snow will melt today. With a chilly breeze, wind chills will mostly be in the upper 20s. Tonight any melting snow will refreeze with temps dropping to the teens.TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and a cold high of 33.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will continue to mix with some clouds. It's breezy and very cold. High 27. Wind chills are just in the teens.THURSDAY: It's not quite as harsh, but still very cold for March! We'll see partly sunny skies. High 34.FRIDAY: Clouds will roll in and we're tracking the chance for a few snow showers or flurries in the afternoon. Some models keep the area of low pressure to our south. High 38.SATURDAY: It's dry and not quite as cold with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High 44.SUNDAY: Our wet weekend trend continues! We'll see mostly cloudy skies with rain possible. High 46.--------------------