AccuWeather: Tracking Three Rounds Of Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): We'll continue to see on and off light rain all day as a cold front approaches the area this morning. We should dry out late this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 48 and at midnight tonight it will be partly cloudy with chilly temps in the low to mid 30s.
FRIDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): We may see just a touch of sun early. Otherwise, it's cloudy and cooler with rain developing during the afternoon. Perhaps a touch of freezing rain or sleet at the onset for areas north and west of the PA Turnpike. High 40.
SATURDAY: Any left over showers end early and it turning milder with a combination of sun and clouds. High 55.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. High 46.
MONDAY: Clouds to some sun. High 46.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High 46.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 47.
