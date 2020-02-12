PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds thickened throughout the day, capping our high to a seasonable 75 degrees.
TONIGHT: After a cloudy evening, clouds clear out overnight with a comfortable low of 61 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping into the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: We see a mix of clouds and sun with a relatively warm high of 79.
SATURDAY: Some showers are possible, especially south of Philadelphia. Dewpoints will be climbing back into the lower 60s making for a slightly humid feel. We will be fighting some clouds in the lowest 5,000 feet of the atmosphere and the sun may have trouble making any more than an occasional appearance. The high reaches 75.
SUNDAY: A southwesterly wind kicks in, bringing warmer and even more humid air. It will feel like late summer with a high of 83 and dewpoints in the muggy mid 60s. Expect a good deal of sunshine. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.
MONDAY: Look for sun, with a few clouds. It says warm with a high of 80.
TUESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a late day or evening shower possible. The high is 78.
WEDNESDAY: The weather pattern begins to shift toward more of a true autumn set-up. It's partly sunny and cooler with the high slipping to about 74.
THURSDAY: Look for another partly sunny day. It will be breezy and cooler with a high of just 69.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Turning More Humid
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News