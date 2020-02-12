AccuWeather: Turning much cooler Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another sizzling day across the Delaware Valley. Quite a few locations made it into the 90s. Wilmington, Atlantic City Airport and Georgetown all had record high temperatures tied this afternoon. Now, we say goodbye to the warmth thanks to a cold front that will be moving through the area.
TONIGHT: An isolated shower or thunderstorm this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy, low 63.
MONDAY: Limited sunshine and a much cooler day, high 70.
TUESDAY: A milder day with sunshine and clouds, high 78.
WEDNESDAY: The heat and humidity returns. Expect sun and clouds with a late day shower or thunderstorm, high 93.
THURSDAY: Less humid with mostly sunny skies, remaining warm, high 86.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers, high 74.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have to keep a close eye on the forecast for the holiday weekend. At this point there looks to be some sunshine, but there is the chance of rain. Temperatures, unlike this weekend will be much cooler in the low 70s.
