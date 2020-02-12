AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We're turning up the heat today and keeping oppressive humidity. We'll see lots of sunshine mixing with cumulus clouds this afternoon. A few spots will see a shower or thunderstorms. High: 92.

TUESDAY: This is another hot and humid day with yet another thunderstorm possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is around 91.

WEDNESDAY: As a cold front approaches we'll see clouds mix with some sunshine. It still looks hot ahead of the front with a high of 90 and a few afternoon thunderstorms. If we hit "90" it will mark our 5th Heat Wave this season.

THURSDAY: That front stalls near our area and a couple of waves of low pressure ride along it bringing an unsettled period that may last through the weekend. We'll see more clouds and some scattered showers and thunderstorms. that will hold the temperature to 88.

FRIDAY: It's more of the same: rather cloudy, warm and humid, with some showers and thunderstorms at times and a high around 87.

SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with continued high humidity and the continued chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. The high slides to 85.

SUNDAY: It may stay unsettled on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a humid high of 85.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
