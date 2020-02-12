Weather

AccuWeather: Warm And Humid; Scattered Storms

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to partly sunny skies today with a warm high of 87.

TONIGHT: Very warm and humid. Low 72.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible for some neighborhoods. High 88.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 90.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a hot, sticky high around 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in spots. High 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable with a high of 84.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 outbreak among NJ students after beach party
NJ gov. urges public to cooperate with contact tracers
Man riding stolen dirt bike in grave condition after crash: Police
Motorcyclist killed in Wissinoming crash
2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Teacher of the Year adds hip-hop to math lessons
Show More
Woman killed, search for hit-and-run driver in Cobbs Creek
1 killed, 1 critical in Burlington County crash
House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds
Cinnadust turns Cinnamon Toast Crunch into seasoning
Birth of panda cub brings 'joyous news' to the National Zoo
More TOP STORIES News