AccuWeather: Warm And Humid; Scattered Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to partly sunny skies today with a warm high of 87.
TONIGHT: Very warm and humid. Low 72.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible for some neighborhoods. High 88.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 90.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a hot, sticky high around 91.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High 84.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 90.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in spots. High 88.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable with a high of 84.
