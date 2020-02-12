AccuWeather: Winter cold start to the week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: This will be the coldest night of the fall season. In fact, the coldest night in Philadelphia since March 1st. Winds will really relax and only blow between 5 and 10 mph. Lows in the 20s for all.
MONDAY: We will watch and wave at an area of low pressure moving well to our south. It will bring lots of high clouds our way, but no precipitation. Winds are not that strong to start the week, but it is still chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
TUESDAY: It's breezy again with the low departing to our south and high pressure building in from Canada. Winds will gust to 30mph at times. We have partly sunny skies, but the high of 42 will be close to 32 with the wind chill.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will break for some sunshine. It's still cool, but not quite as harsh with the high improving slightly to 44. Winds are still breezy.
THURSDAY: High pressure slides to the south and east giving more of a southerly flow and temperatures rebound nicely with a high of 53 under mostly sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with another mild high of 54, that's 8 degrees above average.
SATURDAY: Clouds are dominant and a few showers can't be ruled out. The high is 54.
