AccuWeather: Winter Storm Brings Snow, Ice and Rain

The storm that brought a widespread early thump of intense snow (2.5" in Philadelphia, as much as 6" in parts of Berks County) continues lifting northeast, pulling a warm fetch off the Atlantic. This will continue to push the rain line gradually north this evening, changing any snow to sleet, then rain.TONIGHT: Rain is steady at times through the evening, before easing back a bit late tonight and overnight. Temperatures are in the 40s for a while before dipping back into the mid 30s. A burst of back end snow is possible early in the morning, bringing a quick reduction in visibility as the storm's upper level low swings through.FRIDAY: Some slick spots are possible early in north and west areas. Rain ends early, but it remains mainly cloudy and breezy with an improved, but cool high of 46.SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 49. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have some sunshine in play, but a high of just 47. It's dry but chilly for the Philadelphia Marathon. A passing shower is possible at night.MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Overall, this is looking like a rather cloudy, cool day with a high of just 49.TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but chilly with a high around 42.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It'll be cool, but dry for the big travel day before Thanksgiving. The high is 42.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It looks like a dry but chilly morning for the 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade with morning lows in the low to mid 30s and a temperature around 40 at parade's end. Look for partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 44. For now, winds don't look too bad, so hopefully, the giant balloons will be allowed to fly. We'll keep you posted.