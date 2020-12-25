Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9055266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooded roads proved trouble for drivers in Delaware.

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Christmas Eve storm caused flooding, downed trees, and power outages across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.The heavy rains resulted in some road closures in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County.Minor flooding was also a concern along the Schuylkill River and creeks in the area.It didn't take long for Wilmington's Trolley Square neighborhood to flood.Firefighters roped off an intersection, right after a driver became stuck in the high water.Flooding was also a threat to drivers in Edgemoor. Several cars became trapped and abandoned along the 4400 block of Governor Printz Boulevard, where the road had flooded.The Action Cam saw downed trees in Northeast Philadelphia, which officials worry could lead to downed wires and power outages.Part of a large tree split off and fell across three northbound outer lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Friday, just north of Red Lion Road.The storm left tens of thousands of people without power on Christmas morning.PECO was impacted the most. The suburbs suffered the most outages, while Philadelphia was mostly spared.Christmas morning power outage numbers (as of 6 a.m.):PECO had more than 58,000 customers left in the dark.Atlantic City Electric had 7,481 customers without power.PSE&G had 6,165 customers impacted in South Jersey.PPL had 3,189 affected in the Lehigh Valley.Delmarva Power had 2,531 outages.The numbers were expected to lower as crews worked to restore power throughout Christmas Day.