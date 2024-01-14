South Jersey residents continue cleanup efforts after 2 storms slam the shore

Burlington County leaders said the Delaware River rose to a record high of 11.9 feet on Wednesday morning.

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents in Cinnaminson, New Jersey said after facing Wednesday's storm, they're thankful Friday's rain wasn't nearly as bad.

"I saw a lot of storms, but this was really bad," said Volkan Cicek, who lives on Fairfax Drive.

Cicek said his basement was flooded for the first time in decades.

As Cicek works to remove debris and fix his recently renovated basement, he waits for the water on his street to recede.

"Unfortunately, every time rain is heavy, flooding comes into my yard," said Cicek. "Not only my house, my neighbors struggle as well."

The National Weather Service said Friday's rain caused the Delaware River to rise to "moderate" flood stage just over 10.3 feet, and it didn't rise as high as feared Saturday afternoon.

"We definitely got some more water in the yard, but definitely nowhere near as bad as the other day," said Brandon Sidney, who lives on River Drive in Riverside, New Jersey.

Sidney said his house was surrounded by water, and it made its way into his basement.

"You see waves coming across the yard when people drive by, it's that bad," said Sidney.

"The whole yard was flooded and the water was coming up," added Saariyah Edwards, who also lives on River Drive.

The Burlington County spokesperson said at least four homes in Delran, New Jersey were condemned and they're assessing properties in Cinnaminson.

He also said there were no significant impacts to any houses on Saturday, but first responders made two water rescues involving vehicles.

"Hopefully, we don't get hit with any more storms like this," said Sidney. "Hoping it stays calm."

County leaders said no one is in the shelter provided by the Red Cross.

They will distribute about 200 cleanup kits on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Delran Middle School.