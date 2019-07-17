City of Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has declared a Heat Health Emergency.
This Emergency begins Wednesday, July 17, at 12 p.m. and is scheduled to end Sunday, July 21, at 11 p.m.
Due to the extremely heat, the City say it is implementing special measure to keep residents safe.
The Heatline is accepting calls for all those in need of help relating to the excessive heat at 215-765-9040. If you think someone is having a medical emergency, call 911.
The Heatline will be open:
- Wednesday, July 17, from noon to midnight.
- Thursday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.
- Friday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.
- Saturday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight.
- Sunday, July 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., when the emergency declaration ends.
Cooling centers are locations like libraries, senior centers, and recreation centers that are open to the public and have air conditioning. Find your local cooling center.
The following Free Library locations are cooling centers and will be open for extended hours on Wednesday, July 17:
- Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library | 68 W. Chelten Avenue | 12:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library | 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway | 12:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library | 125 S. 52nd Street | 12:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Widener Library | 2808 W. Lehigh Avenue | 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Fumo Family Library | 2437 S. Broad Street | 12:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Haddington Library | 446 N. 65th Street | 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Oak Lane Library | 6614 N.12th Street | 12:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Logan Library | 1333 Wagner Avenue | 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Frankford Library | 4634 Frankford Avenue | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Lillian Marrero Library | 601 W. Lehigh Avenue | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Fox Chase Library | 501 Rhawn Street | 12:00 - 8:00 p.m.
The Office of Homeless Services is increaseing their outreach. If you see someone on the street who needs help you can call (215) 232-1984. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.
During excessive heat, all dogs must have one or more separate areas of shade large enough to accommodate the entire body of the dog at one time and protect it from the direct rays of the sun. Owners can face a $500 fine (and can put their pets in grave danger) if they don't follow ACCT Philly's requirements. To report a dog left outdoors in very hot weather, call (267) 385-3800.
