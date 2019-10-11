Coastal storm causing flooding at the Jersey Shore

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. on Saturday for the coast.
One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
Residents in Atlantic City and Ocean City are already dealing with the issue.
Sunset Avenue in Atlantic City. Bayside flooding happening now. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WWNDR2tVKj— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) October 10, 2019
Flooding 10th and Simpson Avenue Ocean City @6abc pic.twitter.com/mYyquphae2— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) October 10, 2019
Residents are reminded to move cars to higher ground and to not drive your vehicle through floodwaters.