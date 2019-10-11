Coastal storm causing flooding at the Jersey Shore

Sunset Avenue in Atlantic City. Bayside flooding happening now. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WWNDR2tVKj — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) October 10, 2019

Flooding 10th and Simpson Avenue Ocean City @6abc pic.twitter.com/mYyquphae2 — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) October 10, 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A coastal storm off the coast of South Jersey is causing some minor flooding on Thursday night.A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. on Saturday for the coast.One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.Residents in Atlantic City and Ocean City are already dealing with the issue.Residents are reminded to move cars to higher ground and to not drive your vehicle through floodwaters.