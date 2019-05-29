Damage reported in Morgantown, PA after possible tornado

Tornado Watches remain in effect for the Delaware Valley until 10 p.m.
There have been reports that a tornado touched down in Morgantown, PA early Tuesday evening.
MORGANTOWN POSSIBLE TORNADO DAMAGE...— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 28, 2019
I have seen a video of a tornado on the ground and now getting pictures in like this. Photo credit goes to Michele Lyn Roberts Comstock #weather #severe #tornado @6abc pic.twitter.com/T5bJ0VNN3E
"We have some devastation," said Chief John W. Scalia with the Caernarvon Township Police Department during a press conference on Tuesday night.
Scalia says it appears a tornado damaged several homes.
Storm damage in Morgantown pic.twitter.com/yFGQ4xiCtW— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) May 28, 2019
No injuries have been reported.
