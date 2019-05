Damage reported in Morgantown, PA after possible tornado

MORGANTOWN POSSIBLE TORNADO DAMAGE...

I have seen a video of a tornado on the ground and now getting pictures in like this. Photo credit goes to Michele Lyn Roberts Comstock #weather #severe #tornado @6abc pic.twitter.com/T5bJ0VNN3E — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 28, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos A funnel clound has been spotted near Morgantown, Pa on May 28, 2019. (video: Michelle McGinn)

EMBED >More News Videos Officials in Morgantown, PA hold press conference after reports of tornado on May 28, 2019.

Storm damage in Morgantown pic.twitter.com/yFGQ4xiCtW — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) May 28, 2019

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents across the state of Pennsylvania and New Jersey are bracing for severe weather on Tuesday night. Tornado Watches remain in effect for the Delaware Valley until 10 p.m.There have been reports that a tornado touched down in Morgantown, PA early Tuesday evening."We have some devastation," said Chief John W. Scalia with the Caernarvon Township Police Department during a press conference on Tuesday night.Scalia says it appears a tornado damaged several homes.No injuries have been reported.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow tonight's severe weather.