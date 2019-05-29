Weather

Damage reported in Morgantown, PA after possible tornado

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents across the state of Pennsylvania and New Jersey are bracing for severe weather on Tuesday night.

Tornado Watches remain in effect for the Delaware Valley until 10 p.m.

There have been reports that a tornado touched down in Morgantown, PA early Tuesday evening.



EMBED More News Videos

A funnel clound has been spotted near Morgantown, Pa on May 28, 2019. (video: Michelle McGinn)



"We have some devastation," said Chief John W. Scalia with the Caernarvon Township Police Department during a press conference on Tuesday night.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials in Morgantown, PA hold press conference after reports of tornado on May 28, 2019.



Scalia says it appears a tornado damaged several homes.



No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow tonight's severe weather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsnew jersey newsweathertornado
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Pa. and N.J.
Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City
1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Former youth coach pleads guilty to child sex assault
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
NJ officials gather to discuss gun violence
Police: Girl found with live ammo prompts lockdown at Philly school
Show More
Sea Isle City residents push for full-time firefighters
Man charged with damaging Verizon equipment
North Wildwood police searching for sexual assault suspect
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Supreme Court rejects appeal over Boyertown transgender bathrooms
More TOP STORIES News