Dolly Parton pledges to donate $1M to help Hurricane Helene victims

Tennessee native Dolly Parton has pledged a $1 million donation to Hurricane Helene victims.

"These are my mountains ... these are my rivers," she told community members gathered in a Newport, Tennessee, Walmart parking lot on Friday.

Helene "was devastating," Parton said. "Not just because it was my family, because all these people feel like my people. We all feel related, and we are in some sort of way. So it just devastated me, just to know that we had suffering like that. So anything we can do to help."

Parton's businesses in east Tennessee -- Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton's Stampede, and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show -- as well as The Dollywood Foundation are combining efforts to match Parton's donation with their own $1 million contribution.

"You just try to step up. God has been good to me and so has the public. And I feel like anything I can do to give back and do what I can, I'm always willing to do that," Parton said as the crowd applauded.

"We are with you, we love you, we hope that things get better real soon, and we're gonna do our part," she said.

Walmart also announced a $10 million donation to relief efforts.

