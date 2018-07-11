Dust devils caught on camera in Folcroft, Pa.

Mother Nature put on quite a show at a Delaware County construction site on Tuesday.Action News viewer Mike Cimino shared a video showing one of three dust devils moving through the Folcroft site where he was working.Mike tells us the first two so-called 'dustnadoes' lasted about three minutes.When those ended, a third started spinning. That one went on for roughly two minutes.Mike says everyone was captivated by the dust devils, because it wasn't a windy day.But the tiny whirlwinds apparently have more to do with heat than gusts.-----