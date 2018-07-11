WEATHER

Dust devils caught on camera in Folcroft, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) --
Mother Nature put on quite a show at a Delaware County construction site on Tuesday.

Action News viewer Mike Cimino shared a video showing one of three dust devils moving through the Folcroft site where he was working.

Mike tells us the first two so-called 'dustnadoes' lasted about three minutes.

When those ended, a third started spinning. That one went on for roughly two minutes.

Mike says everyone was captivated by the dust devils, because it wasn't a windy day.

But the tiny whirlwinds apparently have more to do with heat than gusts.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsbig talkersFolcroft Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Break in the humidity arrives soon
Cecily Tynan visits with the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News