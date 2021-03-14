Weather

Early morning light in the sky around Philadelphia area from SpaceX launch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News viewers from across the area sent in photos and videos of a brilliant light in the sky early Sunday morning.

The calls started coming into 6abc around 6:15 a.m.

Viewers contact Action News from Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties in Pennsylvania; Camden and Cape May counties in New Jersey; and New Castle County, Delaware.

Astronomer Derrick Pitts of the Franklin Institute told Action News that the light was from the SpaceX launch.

According to SpaceX, there was a launch at 6:01 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This launch was the ninth launch and landing of Falcon 9 first stage booster.

If you saw the light from the launch and would to submit your photo or video with Action News, please send it to us at 6abc.com/Share.
