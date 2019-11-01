EF2 tornado hit Thornbury Township, Delaware County, officials confirm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5663841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over storm damage in Thornbury Township, Pa. on November 1, 2019.

THORNBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Delaware County during Thursday night's storms."It was just told to us that it was an EF2 tornado that hit down here in Thornbury Township," Jim Raith, Chairman of the Board Commissioners in Thornbury Township, said in a late Friday morning press conference.According to FEMA, "EF2 tornadoes have wind speeds of 111 to 135 miles per hour. Damage includes entire houses shifted off foundations, large sections of roof structure removed, mobile homes demolished, trains overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, and cars lifted off ground and thrown."Chopper 6 was over the storm damage in Thornbury Township early Friday morning.As the storm hit, tornado warnings were called for many parts of the area.On Action News Mornings, Delaware County Emergency Management Director Tim Boyce said, "Right around 11:30 p.m., midnight, when the tornado warnings hit, I received hundreds of calls for service across the county."He said Thornbury Township was hit the hardest.On one block of Chelsea Court, Boyce said, at least six to eight homes were destroyed.The Action Cam was on the scene as firefighters rescued children and the elderly from their homes on the block.Boyce said first responders had to cut through trees to reach people trapped in their homes."Heroic action by our firefighters," Boyce said.Boyce said roads are closed across Delaware County, especially in the western section due to downed trees and power lines.